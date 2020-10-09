Trump Confirmed That He May Hold Campaign Rally on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump told the Fox news broadcaster in an interview that he might hold a campaign rally on Saturday.

The rally is likely to take place in Florida, according to Trump.

The US president added that he would also pass a coronavirus test on Friday to learn whether he is still infected with COVID-19.

Last Thursday, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus. Trump was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and released on Monday.