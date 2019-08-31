Trump Confirms China Tariffs to Go Into Effect September 1

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) US trade tariffs on China will be imposed as scheduled but negotiations with Beijing are also continuing, President Donald Trump told reporters on the White House lawn before flying to Camp David for the weekend.

The United States is set to impose a new hike in tariffs on certain Chinese imports on September 1 at 12:01 a.m. EST (4:01 a.m. GMT).

"They're on," Trump said on Friday when asked if the tariffs will be implemented on time.

"It's only going to get worse for China... They're having their worst year in 61 years."

Trump also said, however, that China wants to make a deal and even claimed that the violence would be much worse in Hong Kong if not for the trade dispute and his admonitions to Beijing.

On Tuesday, the US Trade Representative said it is increasing the rate of additional duty from 10 to 15 percent for those Chinese imports covered by Washington's $300 billion tariff action published on August 20.