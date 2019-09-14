(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the death of Osama bin Laden 's heir and al-Qaeda terrorist organization's (banned in Russia ) key member, Hamza, in a US operation, in a statement published by the White House Press Office.

"Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qa'ida member and son of Usama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region. The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa'ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group. Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups," the statement read.

The alleged death of Hamza bin Laden was reported earlier this summer, while the United States neither officially confirmed nor denied those reports.