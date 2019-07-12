UrduPoint.com
Trump Confirms Immigration Raids To Begin As Planned This Weekend Despite Leak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency go ahead with its plans to begin rounding up illegal immigrants in the United States for deportation despite the operation leaking to the public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency go ahead with its plans to begin rounding up illegal immigrants in the United States for deportation despite the operation leaking to the public.

"Nothing to be secret about, if the word gets out, it gets out," Trump said. "Hundreds of people know about it, it's a major operation ...i t starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries or they're going to take criminals out and put them in [US] prison or put them in prison in the countries they came from.

"

Trump added that the operation is mostly focused on rounding up illegal immigrants with a criminal record.

The raids will target at least 2,000 immigrants who have received deportation orders but remain in the country illegally, the New York Times reported, citing US administration officials.

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in 10 US cities in late June. But Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks to allow time for reaching a solution with Democratic members of Congress.

The agency has previously said it will not comment on any planned operations due to the sensitivity of the matter.

