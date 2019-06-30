Trump Confirms Sanctions on North Korea Will Remain

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said after meeting the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday he wished for the sanctions on North Korea to be removed but now was not the time.

"They are staying on. I am looking forward to taking them off.

I don't like sanctions being on this country. But the sanctions remains," he told reporters.

Trump said sanctions would be on the agenda when US and North Korean working groups meet for talks in the coming months.

"At some point during negotiations things can happen. And that's why we will be talking about sanctions," the president stressed.