Trump Confirms Senior Al-Qaeda Terrorist Al-Asiri Killed in Yemen 2 Yrs Ago - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US forces killed a senior terror coordinator for Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia ), Ibrahim al-Asiri, in a counterterrorist operation in Yemen two years ago, President Donald Trump confirmed for the first time in a statement published by the White House on Thursday.

"This will confirm for the first time that Ibrahim al-Asiri, a senior al-Qaeda bomb maker and terrorist coordinator, was killed two years ago in a United States counterterrorism operation in Yemen," the release said. "Al-Asiri's death significantly handicapped al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula."