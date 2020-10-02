UrduPoint.com
Trump Confirms That His Senior Aide Hope Hicks Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:20 AM

Trump Confirms That His Senior Aide Hope Hicks Tested Positive for COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump confirmed that his senior aide Hope Hicks had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She is a hard worker.

Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I'll see - you know, because we spent a lot of time - and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know," Trump told the Fox news broadcaster in an interview on late Thursday.

