WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday after his meeting with South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, that he will go to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula and meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We are going to the DMZ border, and I will be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much, I look forward to seeing him, we developed a very good relationship," Trump said at a joint press conference with Moon.

The president added that he expected a short meeting with Kim in order "just to shake hands and say hello."