Trump Confirms To Meet With North Korea's Kim At Demilitarized Zone
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday after his meeting with South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, that he will go to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula and meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"We are going to the DMZ border, and I will be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much, I look forward to seeing him, we developed a very good relationship," Trump said at a joint press conference with Moon.
The president added that he expected a short meeting with Kim in order "just to shake hands and say hello."