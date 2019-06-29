Trump Confirms to Visit Demilitarized Zone as Part of Upcoming Trip to South Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that he would visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between South Korea and the North as part of his upcoming visit to Seoul, saying that if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would also be there at his invitation, they would see each other "for two minutes."

Earlier in the day, Trump in a Twitter post invited Kim to meet at the DMZ, as he will be visiting South Korea following his visit to Japan for the ongoing G20 summit in Osaka.

"We will be there [at the demilitarized zone]. And I've just put out a feeler because I don't know where [Kim] is right now, he may not be in North Korea, but I've said if Chairman Kim would want to meet, I'll be at the border ... We'll see. If he's there we'll see each other for two minutes.

That's all we can. But that will be fine," Trump told reporters at the beginning of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud on the G20 summit sidelines, when asked about a possibility of meeting with Kim.

The president stressed that he got along with Kim.

"If I didn't become a president ... you'd be having a war right now with North Korea," the US president noted.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.