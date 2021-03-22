Trump Confirms Will Launch His Own Social Media Platform Following Twitter, Facebook Ban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he intends to launch his own media platform soon after being banned from Twitter and other social networking services.

"I am doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there that you will be hearing about soon," Trump told a podcast hosted by Fox news contributor Lisa Boothe.

The launch will indicate the return of Trump to social media following the ban by Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.

The outlets froze Trump's accounts for encouraging his supporters to participate in a rally that turned into a violent riot at the Capitol Hill on January 6.

Twitter later said that Trump would remain permanently banned from the network even if he runs for the top office in 2024 and wins.