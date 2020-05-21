Trump Confirms Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty, Says New Deal Possible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed reports that his administration will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty but said the agreement could later be revived or replaced with a new deal.

"Russia didn't adhere to the treaty, so until they adhere we will pull out, but there's a very good chance we'll make a new agreement or do something to put that agreement back together," Trump said.