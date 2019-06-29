UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Confirms Won't Impose New Tariffs On China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:42 PM

Trump confirms won't impose new tariffs on China

The United States will not impose any new tariffs on China for now, President Donald Trump said Saturday after high-stakes talks with his Chinese counterpart on the bruising trade war

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States will not impose any new tariffs on China for now, President Donald Trump said Saturday after high-stakes talks with his Chinese counterpart on the bruising trade war.

"At least for the time being," Washington will not impose new tariffs or remove existing ones, Trump said at a press conference after the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka. "We will be continuing to negotiate."

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Osaka Japan United States

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Mashood on July 8

8 minutes ago

The crisis on the US-Mexican border, in three snap ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says open to stepping into N. Korea with Kim ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Suggests US, Russia Step Up Trade After 'Gre ..

2 minutes ago

India to deliberately lose from Bangladesh, Sri La ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Says to Visit DMZ on Sunday, May Meet With N ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.