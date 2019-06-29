(@FahadShabbir)

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States will not impose any new tariffs on China for now, President Donald Trump said Saturday after high-stakes talks with his Chinese counterpart on the bruising trade war.

"At least for the time being," Washington will not impose new tariffs or remove existing ones, Trump said at a press conference after the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka. "We will be continuing to negotiate."