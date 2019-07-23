Trump congratulates Boris Johnson, says he will be 'great'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson Tuesday on his victory in the race to become Britain's new prime minister

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He will be great!" Trump tweeted.

Trump has declared himself a big fan of Johnson.

"He's a different kind of a guy, but they say I'm a different kind of a guy too. We get along well. I think we'll have a very good relationship," Trump told reporters.