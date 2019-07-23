Trump Congratulates Johnson on Becoming New UK Prime Minister, Says He 'Will Be Great'

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:12 PM

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson, who as the newly elected leader of the UK's Conservative Party will succeed Theresa May as the country's prime minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson, who as the newly elected leader of the UK's Conservative Party will succeed Theresa May as the country's prime minister.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!" Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Johnson, the former London mayor and foreign secretary, won the vote to head the UK Conservative Party, securing a total of 92,153 votes, compared to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also welcomed Johnson's election "as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

" The top US diplomat said he looks forward to working to make the so-called "special relationship" between the US and UK even stronger.

The divisive issue of Brexit has gripped UK politics for some time now, already resulting in the resignation of two UK prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.

The new head of the cabinet will face the same challenges over Brexit that overshadowed the tenure of May and triggered her resignation.

The official transfer of power will take place on Wednesday after May holds her last Q&A session with UK lawmakers.

