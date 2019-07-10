UrduPoint.com
Trump Congratulates Mitsotakis After Victory In General Elections - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who congratulated him on his new job.

Greece's center-right opposition party New Democracy, led by Mitsotakis, won the nation's July 7 snap general elections with 39.

85 percent of the vote, leaving Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party in second place with 31.53 percent.

The phone talks between Trump and Mitsotakis took place on Tuesday, according to the Athens-Macedonian news Agency (AMNA).

The Greek prime minister reportedly told Trump that fighting bureaucracy and promoting investment were key priorities for the Greek government.   

