Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing Detainees

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:29 PM

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Russia and Ukraine with the release of detainees by both sides

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump has congratulated Russia and Ukraine with the release of detainees by both sides.

"Russia and Ukraine just swapped large numbers of prisoners. Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries!" Trump tweeted.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future. On Saturday, a number of detainees from both countries have returned home. RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky was sent to Russia on the same day.

Your Thoughts and Comments

