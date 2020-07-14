UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Congratulates Poland's Duda On Re-election Win, Reaffirms Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trump Congratulates Poland's Duda on Re-election Win, Reaffirms Partnership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement congratulated Polish President Andrzej Duda on his re-election victory, adding that he looks forward to working together on energy, defense and other areas of mutual interest.

"Congratulations to my friend President [Duda] of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security," Trump said via Twitter on Monday.

Duda, a candidate from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), secured 51.03 percent of the vote to beat his rival Rafal Trzaskowski, who is from the opposition Civic Platform party and garnered 48.97 percent of the vote, the Polish National Electoral Commission said after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

Duda's victory means that Poland's ruling PiS party can continue to unilaterally rule the country for at least three years until the next scheduled parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Vote Twitter Trump Poland From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

3 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

4 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.