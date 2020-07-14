WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement congratulated Polish President Andrzej Duda on his re-election victory, adding that he looks forward to working together on energy, defense and other areas of mutual interest.

"Congratulations to my friend President [Duda] of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security," Trump said via Twitter on Monday.

Duda, a candidate from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), secured 51.03 percent of the vote to beat his rival Rafal Trzaskowski, who is from the opposition Civic Platform party and garnered 48.97 percent of the vote, the Polish National Electoral Commission said after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

Duda's victory means that Poland's ruling PiS party can continue to unilaterally rule the country for at least three years until the next scheduled parliamentary elections.