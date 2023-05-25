UrduPoint.com

Trump Congratulates Ron 'DeSanctimonious' On Presidential Bid, Warns Him Of Critics

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Trump Congratulates Ron 'DeSanctimonious' on Presidential Bid, Warns Him of Critics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Former President Donald Trump derisively welcomed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' entry in the 2024 US presidential election, but warned about the treatment he could face from critics that he considers worse than the United States' adversaries.

"I'd like to personally congratulate 'Rob' DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States," Trump said on Wednesday. "Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing."

Trump further said these "lowlifes" and "misfits" are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries and must be soundly defeated in order to make America great again.

Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president in the 2024 election.

DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 37 points among Republican voters, according to political analysis website Real Clear politics.

The Florida governor will formally announce his presidential run during a live interview Wednesday evening with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Trump Job Florida United States Elon Musk From Top Tesla Race

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

3 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

3 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

3 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

3 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.