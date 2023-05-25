Trump Congratulates Ron 'DeSanctimonious' on Presidential Bid, Warns Him of Critics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Former President Donald Trump derisively welcomed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' entry in the 2024 US presidential election, but warned about the treatment he could face from critics that he considers worse than the United States' adversaries.

"I'd like to personally congratulate 'Rob' DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States," Trump said on Wednesday. "Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing."

Trump further said these "lowlifes" and "misfits" are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries and must be soundly defeated in order to make America great again.

Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president in the 2024 election.

DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 37 points among Republican voters, according to political analysis website Real Clear politics.

The Florida governor will formally announce his presidential run during a live interview Wednesday evening with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.