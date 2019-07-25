UrduPoint.com
Trump Congratulates Ukraine's Zelenskyy On Parliamentary Win - Kiev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:38 PM

US President Donald Trump has congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his party's victory in last weekend's parliamentary vote, in a phone call on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his party's victory in last weekend's parliamentary vote, in a phone call on Thursday.

"The US president congratulated Ukraine on successful, free and democratic parliamentary elections and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Servant of the People party's decisive victory," the Ukrainian presidential office said.

The two leaders agreed to thoroughly discuss bilateral cooperation during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington. No date for their meeting has reportedly been set.

"He [Trump] also confirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and said the United States was ready to offer its comprehensive help in implementing a large-scale reform program in our country," the office added.

