UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Congratulates UK's Boris Johnson On 'great' Election Win

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on 'great' election win

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying their two countries were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying their two countries were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!", Trump tweeted.

"Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!"

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Trump United Kingdom United States Brexit

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 2.5% on UK election, ..

14 minutes ago

Trump Says US, UK Free to Sign 'Massive New Trade ..

24 minutes ago

Justice Anwar of LHC refuses hearing of petition a ..

28 minutes ago

Tropical Indonesia's tiny glaciers to melt away in ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.