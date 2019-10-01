US President Donald Trump congratulated on Tuesday his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump congratulated on Tuesday his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping , on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

"Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The PRC was founded on October 1, 1949. Large-scale celebrations, including a military parade, are being held in Beijing on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the PRC.