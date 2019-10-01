UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Congratulates Xi On 70th Anniversary Of People's Republic Of China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Trump Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of People's Republic of China

US President Donald Trump congratulated on Tuesday his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump congratulated on Tuesday his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

"Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated the Chinese leader, noting that cooperation between their countries would help promote common interests and ensure international peace and stability.

"Without a doubt, the long-term approach to the historical relations between the two countries, common cultural points and international relations development have made the relations strategic," Rouhani said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

The PRC was founded on October 1, 1949. Large-scale celebrations, including a military parade, are being held in Beijing on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the PRC.

Related Topics

China Twitter Trump Beijing October Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

People of Determination participate in &#039;Disru ..

6 minutes ago

Middle East emerges as top importer of Pakistani m ..

2 minutes ago

King of Tonga visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention marks Internatio ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47 ..

36 minutes ago

Child protection institute to get sports, technica ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.