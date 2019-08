US President Donald Trump is considering blocking $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine, media reported on Thursday

Trump has seriously considered for the past several weeks cutting $250 million the United States is providing in military assistance to Ukraine, CNN reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.