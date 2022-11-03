Trump Considering Launching New White House Bid After Midterms - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is considering launching a new White House bid after the November 8 midterm elections, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump is considering launching a new White House bid after the November 8 midterm elections, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an adviser.

"I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024. I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that," the adviser said on condition of anonymity.