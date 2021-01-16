Trump Considering Pardoning Former Top Aide Steve Bannon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering pardoning former White House chief strategist and top campaign aide Steve Bannon before vacating the Oval Office, media reported.

Bannon was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after raising donations from a non-profit organization to fund building a wall across the US border with Mexico. Bannon pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail expecting to face trial in May 2021.

According to Politico, Trump is considering including Bannon in two waves of pardons before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The outlet reported, citing sources, that Trump intends to issue the reprieves on the inauguration day, hours before he is set to be stripped of presidential reins.

Bannon played a key role in Trump's successful election bid in 2016 and became a chief adviser to the president. He was after a tumultuous eight months in the role.

Trump has already banned a slew of former associates convicted in the Robert Mueller investigation, including Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort. He has also issued pardons for the Black Water contractors serving time for the killing of Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007.