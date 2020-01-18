Trump Considering Reform in Law Banning US Companies From Overseas Bribery - CNBC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that the Trump administration is considering making changes to legislation that bans US companies from bribing firms overseas, CNBC reported on Friday.

"I don't want to say anything definitive policy-wise, but we are looking at it," Kudlow said when asked if the Trump administration was considering making changes in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The report said, citing the Washington Post, that in 2017 President Donald Trump told then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson it was very unfair for US companies not to be allowed to pay bribes to get business overseas.

Trump instructed Tillerson to get rid of the law, who pointed out it would be an impossible task to get Congress to approve the repeal of the legislation, the report said.

Trump then allegedly ordered White House adviser Stephen Miller to draft an executive order to repeal the legislation, the report added.