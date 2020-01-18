UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Considering Reform In Law Banning US Companies From Overseas Bribery - CNBC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump Considering Reform in Law Banning US Companies From Overseas Bribery - CNBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that the Trump administration is considering making changes to legislation that bans US companies from bribing firms overseas, CNBC reported on Friday.

"I don't want to say anything definitive policy-wise, but we are looking at it," Kudlow said when asked if the Trump administration was considering making changes in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The report said, citing the Washington Post, that in 2017 President Donald Trump told then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson it was very unfair for US companies not to be allowed to pay bribes to get business overseas.

Trump instructed Tillerson to get rid of the law, who pointed out it would be an impossible task to get Congress to approve the repeal of the legislation, the report said.

Trump then allegedly ordered White House adviser Stephen Miller to draft an executive order to repeal the legislation, the report added.

Related Topics

Business Washington White House Trump Congress 2017 Post From

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

2 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

2 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

2 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

3 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.