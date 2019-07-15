UrduPoint.com
Trump Considers Firing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross - Reports

Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

US President Donald Trump is weighing firing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after a Supreme Court defeat to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census, media said Monday, citing people familiar with the conversations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump is weighing firing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after a Supreme Court defeat to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census, media said Monday, citing people familiar with the conversations.

Trump has been making calls to aides and allies outside the White House about replacing the 81-year-old, whose Commerce Department commands the Census Bureau, sources told NBC.

The network cited unnamed officials within the White House as saying that Ross appeared to be next in line to be ousted, possibly as early as this summer.

The White House has declined to comment to the broadcaster.

Trump has reportedly considered replacing Ross at least twice during his tenure but their long personal relationship shielded him from being fired. Ross changed his Democratic affiliation in 2016 to endorse Trump in the race for presidency.

Trump on Thursday conceded his defeat in the legal battle to include the controversial question on citizenship on the census form after the top court sided with states that argued this would discourage immigrants from responding.

