Trump Considers Giving Foreign Policy Speech Before November 3 Election - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering giving a public speech on his administration's foreign policy before the November 3 election, NBC news reported on Wednesday citing two senior administration officials.

Trump's speech would focus on the administration's policy on China, nuclear arms control talks with Russia and his strategy for the United States to compete with other world powers, the report said.

Trump's speech would also highlight his administration's work in the middle East, such as the recent peace agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, the report said.

Trump also wants to highlight that he has not involved the United States in a new military conflict, the report added.

The report said Trump is pressuring his national security team to speed up certain initiatives that he could highlight during his speech. The administration wants to draw down the number of US forces in Afghanistan to at 3,000 by early 2021, according to the report.

