Trump Considers Implementing New Measures Against China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering implementing new measures against China in the next two months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The most ambitious step suggests creating an informal alliance of Western nations to push against China to limit its economic power, which Beijing uses to exert pressure on other countries, the report said.

That plan to create an alliance was sparked by China's economic pressure applied on Australia, the report also said.

Should China boycott a country's imports, the allied nations would consider joint efforts to resist such pressure, including provided relevant goods for purchase and compensations and imposing tariffs, the report explained.

The United States may also broaden its ban on imports from China's Xinjiang province, which uses forced labor according to Washington, and blacklist or impose restrictions on Chinese companies.

Joe Biden, whom the US media has projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, said last week that he has no plans to strengthen the sanctions and tariffs the United States has imposed on China, but wants to ensure that Beijing respects established "bright lines."