UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Considers Implementing New Measures Against China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:36 PM

Trump Considers Implementing New Measures Against China - Reports

US President Donald Trump is considering implementing new measures against China in the next two months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering implementing new measures against China in the next two months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The most ambitious step suggests creating an informal alliance of Western nations to push against China to limit its economic power, which Beijing uses to exert pressure on other countries, the report said.

That plan to create an alliance was sparked by China's economic pressure applied on Australia, the report also said.

Should China boycott a country's imports, the allied nations would consider joint efforts to resist such pressure, including provided relevant goods for purchase and compensations and imposing tariffs, the report explained.

The United States may also broaden its ban on imports from China's Xinjiang province, which uses forced labor according to Washington, and blacklist or impose restrictions on Chinese companies.

Joe Biden, whom the US media has projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, said last week that he has no plans to strengthen the sanctions and tariffs the United States has imposed on China, but wants to ensure that Beijing respects established "bright lines."

Related Topics

Election Australia China Washington Trump Beijing Alliance United States May 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

MWMC poor performance irks citizens

1 minute ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over death of ..

1 minute ago

Two BS-19, Seven BS-18, Six BS-17 shuffled in sepa ..

1 minute ago

Guatemala suspends budget that sparked violent pro ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Weekend Quarantine Over C ..

4 minutes ago

CPO provides cash to the officials received injuri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.