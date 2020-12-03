UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Considers Preemptive Pardons For Close Allies, Family - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Trump Considers Preemptive Pardons for Close Allies, Family - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) As US President Donald Trump's time in office is ending, he is considering preemptively pardoning people close to him and even himself, media said Thursday.

CNN reported earlier this week that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other associates had approached him to seek pardons for fear they would be targeted by the next administration. Giuliani denied this.

The pro-Democratic news network has now cited a source close to the White House who said that some of Trump's advisers thought it was fine for him to pardon his family members and close allies, even though they had not been charged with any crime.

CNN said the president had been talking with advisers about pre-pardoning his son-in-law, White House adviser Jared Kushner, and his son, Donald Trump Jr, who had once been probed for alleged contacts with Russian officials.

Trump, who has not conceded his defeat in November's election, last week pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a probe into perceived Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Russia White House Fine Trump November FBI 2016 Family Media

Recent Stories

Intl’ community took Pakistan’s dossier on Ind ..

4 minutes ago

Digital Media Wing gets Government of Punjab, Mini ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner lays foundation stone of new cafeteri ..

18 minutes ago

Nationalist Finns Party Becomes Most Popular in Fi ..

18 minutes ago

Kudos to PM for introducing innovative electoral r ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.