UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Considers Traveling To Moscow For Victory Day In May 2020 - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

Trump Considers Traveling to Moscow for Victory Day in May 2020 - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump is considering traveling to Moscow for the Victory Day celebration on May 9, 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a press conference after meeting with Trump.

"President Putin invited President Trump to visit the Victory Day celebration in Moscow on the ninth of May. That happened during their meeting in Osaka, Japan, and today I confirmed that invitation, as instructed by the President. Donald Trump is currently considering that invitation," Lavrov said on Tuesday. "We do hope that if such an opportunity arises, we would be able to conduct a full-length bilateral dialogue."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan May 2020

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

3 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

3 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

3 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

4 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.