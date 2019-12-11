Trump Considers Traveling to Moscow for Victory Day in May 2020 - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump is considering traveling to Moscow for the Victory Day celebration on May 9, 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a press conference after meeting with Trump.

"President Putin invited President Trump to visit the Victory Day celebration in Moscow on the ninth of May. That happened during their meeting in Osaka, Japan, and today I confirmed that invitation, as instructed by the President. Donald Trump is currently considering that invitation," Lavrov said on Tuesday. "We do hope that if such an opportunity arises, we would be able to conduct a full-length bilateral dialogue."