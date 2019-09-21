Trump Considers US Policy in Ukraine 'Pointless, Aggravating Russians' - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) US President Donald Trump considers Washington's policy in Ukraine to be meaningless and only irritating Russia, The Washington Post reported, citing a former senior US administration official.

According to the newspaper, Trump's delaying of setting a date of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the order to review the military assistance package to Ukraine is linked to the fact that the US leader considers the US actions on the Ukrainian track to be "pointless and just aggravating the Russians."

"The president's position basically is, we should recognize the fact that the Russians should be our friends, and who cares about the Ukrainians?" the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said as quoted by the media outlet.

Zelenskyy's office announced on Friday that the two leaders would meet on September 25.

The newspaper previously reported that on August 12, a US intelligence officer based in Ukraine had filed a complaint about a concerning, in his opinion, conversation between Trump and a foreign leader. Trump, in particular, spoke with Zelenskyy two and half weeks before this complaint. The conversation reportedly contained a certain promise. Trump called this news fake.