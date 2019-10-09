Trump Consulted With Joint Chiefs on Protecting US Troops From Turks in Syria - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump sought the advice of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley before ordering US troops in northern Syria to pull back and avoid potential clashes with Turkey, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Tuesday.

"Despite continued misreporting to the contrary, Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley were consulted over the last several days by the President regarding the situation and efforts to protect US forces in northern Syria in the face of military action by Turkey," Hoffman said in a statement.

The Defense Department had not changed its assessment that setting up and maintaining a safe zone in northern Syria was the best way to uphold stability in the region, Hoffman noted.

"Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally. As a result, we have moved the US forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety. We have made no changes to our force presence in Syria at this time," Hoffman said.

Historic tensions have been growing between Turkey and Kurdish groups including those supported by the United States as part of the coalition against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).