Trump Continues National Emergency With Respect to Iran for Another Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The US government is renewing the state of emergency it first imposed on Iran 40 years ago, President Donald Trump announced in a White House proclamation.

"[T]he national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2019," Trump said in his proclamation on Tuesday.

The emergency declaration as first promulgated by then-President Jimmy Carter on November 14, 1979, by Executive Order 12170, Trump's statement noted.

"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing. For this reason... I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to Iran," Trump said.

The national emergency with respect to Iran was declared pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and took related steps to deal with the threat to US national security, foreign policy and economy constituted by the situation in Iran, Trump added.