Trump Continues To Improve, May Be Discharged Monday - Doctors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Trump Continues to Improve, May Be Discharged Monday - Doctors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump continues to improve and, should he stay his course, may be discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center as early as Monday, the medical team treating him said on Sunday.

"Regarding his clinical status, the patient [Trump] continues to improve. He has remained without fever since Friday morning," Dr.

Sean Dooley of the Walter Reed Military Medical Center said at a briefing.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said that Trump has responded well to the remdesivir treatment and that he may be allowed to return to the White House by tomorrow.

"If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course," Dr. Garibaldi said.

