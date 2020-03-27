UrduPoint.com
Trump Convenes Health Insurers, Manufacturers For White House Coronavirus Meeting - Pence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Trump administration called business and healthcare leaders to the White House to strategize the next steps to battle the coronavirus pandemic, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

"At President @realDonaldTrump's direction, we have convened at the White House, health insurance leaders, nursing home leaders, manufacturers, educators and more as we bring an all of America approach to the Coronavirus," Pence said via Twitter.

His announcement came minutes after the House approved a $2 trillion rescue package on a voice vote for Trump to sign into law.

The package provides payments to individuals, hospitals and major industries such as airlines to help the nation weather the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the US coronavirus case count soared pass 93,000 on Friday, a day after overtaking China as world leader of the pandemic.

