Trump Conveys To Modi Importance Of Reducing India-Pakistan Tensions - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

Trump Conveys to Modi Importance of Reducing India-Pakistan Tensions - White House

US President Donald Trump emphasized in a telephone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Monday as quoted by the press pool

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump emphasized in a telephone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Monday as quoted by the press pool.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss regional developments and the United States-India strategic partnership," the White House said. "The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region."

