Trump Could Face Indictment in January 6 US Capitol Riot Case as Soon as Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump could face a potential indictment in a special counsel probe into the January 6 US Capitol riot as soon as Tuesday, CBS news reported.

The indictment could drop as soon as 1:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT), when the grand jury in the case is expected to meet and the magistrate judge tends to hear cases, the report said on Monday.

However, an indictment is not certain, the report added.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation.

Trump was also told to report to the grand jury, which the former president claimed is a sign of impending indictment.

The indictment would come in the midst of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates.

Fellow Republicans including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have spoken out against a potential indictment of Trump. Democratic US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the indictment process should occur without political interference.