Open Menu

Trump Could Face Indictment In January 6 US Capitol Riot Case As Soon As Tuesday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Trump Could Face Indictment in January 6 US Capitol Riot Case as Soon as Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump could face a potential indictment in a special counsel probe into the January 6 US Capitol riot as soon as Tuesday, CBS news reported.

The indictment could drop as soon as 1:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT), when the grand jury in the case is expected to meet and the magistrate judge tends to hear cases, the report said on Monday.

However, an indictment is not certain, the report added.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation.

Trump was also told to report to the grand jury, which the former president claimed is a sign of impending indictment.

The indictment would come in the midst of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates.

Fellow Republicans including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have spoken out against a potential indictment of Trump. Democratic US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the indictment process should occur without political interference.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Trump Florida January P

Recent Stories

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

3 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

4 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

4 hours ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

5 hours ago
Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

4 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

5 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

5 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

5 hours ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

5 hours ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World