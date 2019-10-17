UrduPoint.com
Trump Could Invite Putin To G7 Summit In Florida - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:34 PM

US President Donald Trump can invite his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the next G7 summit in Florida but the discussion of that issue is still ongoing, White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said in a press briefing on Thursday

"Yeah, I think we can," Mulvaney told reporters when asked if Trump could invite Putin. "I think the question I got originally was turning it from the G7 to the G8. If the question is can he physically probably do that, yeah I think he can."

Mulvany added that the decision would be made later and the review was still ongoing.

