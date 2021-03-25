Trump Could Partner With FreeSpace to Create New Social Network - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is considering partnering with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network, Axios reports citing anonymous sources

"It could be any of several companies, with more meetings this week," one of the sources said, explaining that Trump had not yet made a final decision on the social network.

According to Axios sources, Trump and his digital adviser Dan Scavino are considering FreeSpace as one of the options.

The application launched in Apple App Store and Google Play Store on February 1. It includes typical features, such as a news feed, called an "activity wall" on FreeSpace, group messaging and a customizable profile.

On Sunday, Trump's spokesman said that the former president would be returning to social media in a few months with his own platform that was going to attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

The plans to create his own platform emerged after Trump was banned by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The reason was his address to the protesters who seized the Capitol building in Washington to prevent Congress from certifying the Joe Biden election victory. Calling on them to behave peacefully and go home, Trump, however, reiterated 2020 election fraud allegations.

Experts told Sputnik this week that, if created, Trump's own social media platform may prove instantly popular due to his large group of supporters, but it might be difficult to retain the audience in the long-term.

So far, the public sentiment in the US towards a potential social media platform by Trump is largely skeptical as 52 percent say that they will unlikely use the service, according to a recent YouGov poll. A fifth - 20 percent - of the surveyed responded that they were very likely to use the service and 11 percent - somewhat likely.