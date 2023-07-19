Open Menu

Trump Could Pull US Out Of NATO If Reelected As President - Former Pentagon Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Trump Could Pull US Out of NATO If Reelected as President - Former Pentagon Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump could pull the country out of NATO and weaken ties with Taiwan, if he is elected to another term as president, former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has said.

"My concern would be that in the second administration, he (Trump) would ultimately work to pull ourselves out of NATO, pull US forces out of Korea or Japan, and maybe weaken the relationship with Taiwan," Esper said in an interview with Taiwan's TVBS broadcaster.

He noted that Trump paid more attention to his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his presidency than to implementing what Esper calls a "robust and comprehensive" strategy for dealing with China and supporting friendly nations like Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949.

Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

The next US presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024. Trump has already announced his candidacy for the president's office.

