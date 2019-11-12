Trump Could Release on Wednesday Transcript of April Call With Ukraine President - Conway

US President Donald Trump's release of an April phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could come as early as Wednesday, adding another piece of evidence for House lawmakers to digest during public impeachment hearings, White House aide Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's release of an April phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could come as early as Wednesday, adding another piece of evidence for House lawmakers to digest during public impeachment hearings, White House aide Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Tuesday.

"It could happen as soon as tomorrow. The president has said definitely by week's end," Conway told Fox news.

The transcript of a July 25 call serves as the basis of the House impeachment inquiry, with many Democrats accusing Trump of enlisting a foreign government, Ukraine, to investigate Trump's main political rival - former Vice President Joe Biden.

Conway said the April transcript would show an innocuous conversation, much like the July 25 call.

Conway added that the present impeachment effort was misguided because allegations previously aired in closed-door testimony were based on hearsay, falling short of first-hand evidence needed to impeach the president.

Transcripts of the closed-door testimony, although based on interpretations of second-hand evidence, nevertheless link Trump's delay in releasing $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine to Trump's demand that Ukraine announce a Biden investigation.

Trump is eager to uncover details of Biden's threat to withhold $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine unless the nation fired a prosecutor who was investigating corruption at a company that employed Biden's son, Hunter.

Republicans say they plan to call both Joe and Hunter Biden to testify, according to media reports, although it is unclear whether Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry will allow the Bidens to appear.