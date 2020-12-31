WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US President Donald Trump could take some steps in the coming weeks to scuttle the domestic and national security agenda of incoming President-elect Joe Biden, spokesperson for his transition team Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are additional actions that the Trump administration and members of the team can take in the weeks ahead that are damaging and destructive to our policies, whether they're national security policies or domestic policies," Psaki said during virtual press briefing.

Psaki said the incoming Biden administration was already preparing to take bold action across the Federal government to roll back any harmful measures as quickly as possible, beginning on Inauguration Day.

"We are announcing today that, like other incoming administrations have done before, the Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt or delay midnight regulations, actions taken by the Trump administration that will not have taken effect by Inauguration Day," Psaki said.

Biden will start his Presidential duties after inauguration on January 20, 2021.