UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Could Take 'Destructive' Steps To Block Biden's Policy Goals - Transition

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump Could Take 'Destructive' Steps to Block Biden's Policy Goals - Transition

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US President Donald Trump could take some steps in the coming weeks to scuttle the domestic and national security agenda of incoming President-elect Joe Biden, spokesperson for his transition team Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are additional actions that the Trump administration and members of the team can take in the weeks ahead that are damaging and destructive to our policies, whether they're national security policies or domestic policies," Psaki said during virtual press briefing.

Psaki said the incoming Biden administration was already preparing to take bold action across the Federal government to roll back any harmful measures as quickly as possible, beginning on Inauguration Day.

"We are announcing today that, like other incoming administrations have done before, the Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt or delay midnight regulations, actions taken by the Trump administration that will not have taken effect by Inauguration Day," Psaki said.

Biden will start his Presidential duties after inauguration on January 20, 2021.

Related Topics

White House Trump January Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

51 minutes ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

51 minutes ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

51 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.