Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Announces Departure From White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway announced she would be leaving the administration of US President Donald Trump by the end of the month.

In a statement published late on Sunday, Conway also said that her husband, George Conway, will be withdrawing from the Lincoln Project, the Republican-led campaign against Trump.

Conway cited the beginning of the new academic year for her four children as the motive for her departure.

"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year," Conway said, explaining that learning remotely from home requires parental vigilance.

Conway was one of the few notable Trump advisers remaining from his 2016 presidential bid and has been a bulwark of the president's policies throughout. A divisive persona among Democrats and Republicans, she memorably said in a televised interview that Trump's office was presenting "alternative facts" rather than delivering misleading statements.

Oddly, George Conway, an attorney at law, has been highly critical of the president and his administration since 2017. He left the Republican party and joined the Lincoln Project super PAC which has accrued millions of Dollars to produce anti-Trump content geared toward Republicans.

In a tweet shortly after Kelyanne published the statement, George Conway announced he would be leaving the Lincoln Project and taking a hiatus from Twitter.