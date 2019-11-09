Trump Courts African American Voters in New Outreach Initiative Launched in Atlanta

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Republican Party is launching a New "Blacks for Trump" initiative to attract African American voters in the 2020 Presidential election, President Donald Trump announced in a speech in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia.

"We're going to travel across the country and we are going to campaign for every last African American vote in 2020," Trump told a cheering crowd at the rally at the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday. "We are going to make 2020 a year of change in black communities across the country."

Trump said his administration over the previous three years had created 6.

7 million new jobs and lifted 150,000 African American children out of poverty.

"The support we're getting from the African American community has been overwhelming," Trump said. "This is turning out to be a movement... We've done more for African Americans in three years than the corrupt Washington establishment did in the previous 30," he said.

Polls show Trump trailing behind leading Democrats nationally in key polls but still with strong prospects of carrying the heartland states that were the key to his upset election victory in 2016.