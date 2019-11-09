UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Courts African American Voters In New Outreach Initiative Launched In Atlanta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:30 AM

Trump Courts African American Voters in New Outreach Initiative Launched in Atlanta

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Republican Party is launching a New "Blacks for Trump" initiative to attract African American voters in the 2020 Presidential election, President Donald Trump announced in a speech in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia.

"We're going to travel across the country and we are going to campaign for every last African American vote in 2020," Trump told a cheering crowd at the rally at the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday. "We are going to make 2020 a year of change in black communities across the country."

Trump said his administration over the previous three years had created 6.

7 million new jobs and lifted 150,000 African American children out of poverty.

"The support we're getting from the African American community has been overwhelming," Trump said. "This is turning out to be a movement... We've done more for African Americans in three years than the corrupt Washington establishment did in the previous 30," he said.

Polls show Trump trailing behind leading Democrats nationally in key polls but still with strong prospects of carrying the heartland states that were the key to his upset election victory in 2016.

Related Topics

Election World Washington Vote Trump Atlanta Georgia Democrats Congress 2016 2020 From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

3 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

4 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

5 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

5 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.