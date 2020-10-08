UrduPoint.com
Trump Covid Symptom-free For 24 Hours, No Fever In Four Days: Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:43 AM

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in four days: doctor

President Donald Trump has been free of Covid-19 symptoms for 24 hours and has not had a fever in four days, his doctor said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump has been free of Covid-19 symptoms for 24 hours and has not had a fever in four days, his doctor said Wednesday.

"The president this morning says 'I feel great,'" doctor Sean Conley said in a brief update on the status of the president.

Trump tested positive last week and returned to the White House Monday evening after spending three days at the Walter Reed military medical center.

