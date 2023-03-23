Trump Created 'False Expectation' With Claims About 'Arrest' - Manhattan DA

Former US President Donald Trump has created a "false expectation" claiming that he would be arrested on Tuesday, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's letter published on Thursday

On Monday, Trump issued a statement via social media accusing Bragg of receiving more than $1 million from businessman George Soros and holding close ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The prosecution is a political "witch hunt," Trump also said. Later that day, US House lawmakers sent a letter to Bragg requesting to provide testimony and documents related to reports of the impending arrest of the former president.

"The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry," Bragg said in response to a letter from House lawmakers.