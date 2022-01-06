UrduPoint.com

Trump Created 'web Of Lies' To Pursue 'power Over Principle': Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Former US president Donald Trump created a "web of lies" to pursue "power over principle," President Joe Biden said in a speech Thursday marking the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said.

"He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest."

