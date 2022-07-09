MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized incumbent President Joe Biden's administration for lecturing other countries on their democracies while the rule of law is collapsing and innocent people are suffering in the United States.

"We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We've never had anything like what's going on right now. Our country's been knocked to its knees, humiliated before the world. Yet we presume to lecture other people and other countries on their democracies, all while the streets are flowing with the blood of innocent crime victims as we lecture others.

We will not have a country left if this growing barbarism is not quickly reversed and stopped," Trump told an election rally in the US city of Las Vegas.

Trump added that the current administration is "weak on crime policies," citing soaring homicide records across the US, carjacking and robbery, organized crime, a "warzone" in Chicago, and the shooting on the Fourth of July.

The US border is "in the state of brutal and violent anarchy," the ex-president said, adding the US is currently flooded with drugs.