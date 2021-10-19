UrduPoint.com

Trump Criticizes Colin Powell Day After Death, Says Made 'Big Mistakes' On Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

Trump Criticizes Colin Powell Day After Death, Says Made 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Former President Donald Trump criticized on Tuesday late former Secretary of State Colin Powell a day after his death, and singled out his presentation at the UN Security Council on alleged weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003.

Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 from complications of COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.

"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake news Media," Trump said in a statement.

"Hope that happens to me someday."

Trump called Powell a "classic RINO (Republican in name only)," accusing him of being the first to attack other Republicans and making lots of mistakes.

Powell, the first African-American to serve both as secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the head of the US armed forces, led the American military to its overwhelming victory in the 1991 first Gulf war against Iraq.

